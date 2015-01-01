Abstract

Excessive alcohol consumption is a well-known risk factor for mortality and has been causally linked to many diseases, conditions and injuries, including alcohol-attributable cancer, liver cirrhosis, and alcohol poisonings (1). Alcohol-induced deaths, or deaths from dependent and nondependent use of alcohol, as well as accidental poisoning by alcohol (2), have been increasing in the United States since 1999 with differences by sex, age, urban-rural classification, and other demographic characteristics (3,4). This Data Brief focuses on alcohol-induced deaths among adults aged 25 and over, which account for more than 99% of the alcohol-induced deaths in the United States. The report presents trends from 2000 through 2018 by sex and urbanization level of county of residence.

