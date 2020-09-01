|
Sakata J, Miyazaki T, Akeda M, Yamazaki T. J. Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
33069902
BACKGROUND: Ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injuries are common in baseball pitchers. The purpose of this paper is to evaluate changes to the medial elbow joint laxity, under valgus stress, and under valgus stress with flexor digitorum superficialis (FDS) contraction and its ability to predict rehabilitation outcome.
Language: en
Return to play; Dynamic stabilizer; Elbow; Flexor digitorum superficialis; High school baseball player; Laxity; Rehabilitation outcome; Sonography; Ulnar collateral ligament injuries; Valgus