Citation
Haffejee S, Levine DT. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33071025 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has highlighted and amplified structural inequalities; drawing attention to issues of racism, poverty, xenophobia as well as arguably ineffective government policies and procedures. In South Africa, the pandemic and the resultant national lockdown have highlighted the shortcomings in the protection and care of children. Children in alternative care are particularly at risk as a result of disrupted and uncoordinated service delivery.
Language: en
Keywords
South Africa; Covid-19; Child protection; Pandemic; Lockdown; Residential care; structural inequalities