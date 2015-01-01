Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In response to the opioid epidemic, California state officials sought to fund a variety of projects aimed at reducing opioid-related deaths. We describe the California Poison Control System's (CPCS) successful effort in integrating itself into the state's public health response to the opioid epidemic and describe poison control center staff attitudes and perceptions regarding the role of poison control centers at treating opioid withdrawal and addiction.



METHODS: The CPCS created a leadership team and a separate 24/7 hotline, called the CPCS-Bridge line, to field calls from frontline health care providers interested in initiating medications for opioid use disorder for their patients. The implementation process also included training of all CPCS staff. In addition, the leadership team conducted an anonymous survey study to analyze attitudes and perceptions of poison center staff on the role of the poison center in the management of opioid use disorder. Descriptive statistics were used to characterize the data.



RESULTS: Calls to the new hotline increased over time, along with CPCS-initiated outreach and advertisement. A majority of questions received by the hotline were related to uncomplicated buprenorphine starts in special populations. A pre-training survey was completed by 27 (58%) of CPCS specialists, many of whom had no prior experience treating patients with opioid use disorder. Only one specialist (2%) did not believe that poison centers should play a role in opioid addiction.



CONCLUSIONS: The California Poison Control System successfully created a hotline to assist frontline health care providers in treating patients with opioid use disorder and highlight the critical role of poison centers in the public health domain. Increased federal funding to poison centers is likely to be mutually beneficial to all parties involved.

