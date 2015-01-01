SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

van Ierssel J, Osmond M, Hamid J, Sampson M, Zemek R. Br. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bjsports-2020-102967

33077482

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to examine the risk of concussion in children with a previous history of concussion.

DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. The primary outcome was number of children with and without a previous lifetime history of concussion who sustained a diagnosed concussion within each study period. Risk of bias was assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale. A random effects model was used to estimate a pooled risk ratio (RR) with corresponding 95% CIs; results were summarised in forest plots.

DATA SOURCES: Four electronic databases (MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL, SPORTDiscus) and selected reference lists were searched (PROSPERO registration No CRD42019135462).

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Original English language peer-reviewed publications that compared concussion risk in children aged 5-18 years with and without a previous concussion history in which risk estimates were reported or able to be calculated.

RESULTS: Of 732 identified studies, 7 studies representing 23 411 children (risk of bias range, 7-9; maximum possible score=9) were included for meta-analysis. Pooled risk of sustaining a concussion was more than three times greater in children with a previous concussion compared with those with no previous concussion (RR=3.64; 95% CI: 2.68 to 4.96; p<0.0001; I2=90.55%). Unreported sex-stratified data precluded direct comparison of concussion risk in male versus female athletes.

CONCLUSION: Previously concussed children have four times the risk of sustaining a concussion compared with those with no previous concussion history. This should be a consideration for clinicians in return to sport decision-making. Future studies examining subsequent recurrent concussion in youth sports must consider sex differences.


Language: en

children; concussion; risk factor; recurrent; sporting injuries

