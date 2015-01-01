|
Citation
|
Lessley DJ, Kent RW, Cormier JM, Sherwood CP, Funk JR, Crandall JR, Myers BS, Arbogast KB. Ann. Biomed. Eng. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33078366
|
Abstract
|
Consideration of position-specific features of the NFL concussion environment could enable improved risk mitigation through the design of position-specific helmets to improve self-protection as well as protection for the other player with whom the contact occurs. The purpose of this paper is to quantify position-specific features of scenarios resulting in concussions to NFL players, and the players they contact, by reviewing all game footage (broadcast and non-broadcast) over 4 seasons. Position-specific features were documented for 647 concussions in which a primary exposure could be visualized, including impact source, helmet impact location, activity, and the other player with whom the contact occurred.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Head injury; Biomechanics; Helmet design