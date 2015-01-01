Abstract

INTRODUCTION: death from injuries is a global public health problem. Ninety percent occur in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria. This study aimed to determine the burden and demographic characteristics of injury-related death in Enugu, Nigeria.



Methods: this is a retrospective study of injury-related deaths in Enugu over a 7-year period. Standardized forms were used to collect data from autopsy reports archived in the Forensic Unit of Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Enugu and a descriptive analysis of collected data performed.



Results: of the Coroner deaths examined in the period reviewed, 1,067 (86.9%) were injury-related. The male-to-female ratio was 5.2: 1. Mean age of victims was 34.2 ± 14.3years and range was 8 months to 86 years. Most victims (56.7%) aged 21-40 years. Accidents accounted for most deaths (53.2%) followed by homicide (44.3%). Road traffic deaths (51.4%), cult/gang violence (20.8%) and robbery (14.7%) were the commonest. Suicide (0.5%) and domestic violence (0.7%) were the least. More females died in domestic incidents while more males died in all other circumstances. Firearm (56.7%) was the most common weapon followed by knife (19%). Knife and wood (28.7% each) were the commonest weapons in domestic violence. Generally, fatal incidents occurred more in the day-time (65.5%). Most robberies (80.4%) occurred at night. Most cult/gang killings (75.2%) and robberies (81.7%) occurred in public places and at homes respectively.



Conclusion: injury is the highest source of Coroner's death in Enugu. Efforts to curb it are insufficient. A definitive policy on the prevention and management of injury-related deaths is needed.

