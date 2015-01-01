Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unhealthy substance use is a public health challenge. Much of the focus of interventions is upon narcotics, stimulants, hallucinogens, central nervous system depressants, and alcohol. However, inhalants are also commonly used in an unhealthy manner and are under-recognized. The purpose of this study is to describe incident emergency department visits for volatile substance use to induce euphoria (VSUIE) injuries in the U.S.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) for the years 2015 to 2018. Descriptive frequencies, bivariate analyses using Rao-Scott Chi-Square, and multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to describe and examine the association between ED visits and VSUIE.



RESULTS: The estimated (weighted) number of VSUIE ED visits during 2015-2018 was 13,130 (95% Confidence Interval, CI: 8,383-17876; Coefficient of variation, CV = 0.18) and accounted for 0.02% of all ED visits. Males were more likely than females (p <.0001), and young adults (ages ≥18 to ≤ 35 years) were more likely than older adults to have a VSUIE ED visit (p <.0001).



CONCLUSION: VSUIE ED visits occur more commonly in young adults than older adults and adolescents. The widespread use of volatile substances to induce euphoria is an under-reported public health issue with life-threatening consequences. Use of volatile substances by adolescents is a particular concern which needs attention and interventions to prevent its initiation.

