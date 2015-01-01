|
Wiener RC, Waters C, Bhandari R, Shockey A. Subst. Use Misuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33090072
BACKGROUND: Unhealthy substance use is a public health challenge. Much of the focus of interventions is upon narcotics, stimulants, hallucinogens, central nervous system depressants, and alcohol. However, inhalants are also commonly used in an unhealthy manner and are under-recognized. The purpose of this study is to describe incident emergency department visits for volatile substance use to induce euphoria (VSUIE) injuries in the U.S.
Language: en
epidemiology; Abuse; NEISS; emergency hospital services; inhalant