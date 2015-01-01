SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chadi N, Moore-Hepburn C, Beno S, Richmond SA. BMJ Paediatr Open 2020; 4(1): e000840.

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjpo-2020-000840

33094175 PMCID

A one-time survey distributed to 2693 Canadian paediatricians enrolled in the Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Programme was conducted between October and December 2019. We identified a wide range of severe vaping-related injuries and illnesses among children ages 0-17 (n=88), which were associated with the routine use or malfunctioning of a vaping device or the ingestion of vaping substances. The most common clinical presentations were acute respiratory symptoms and nicotine toxicity and 15% (n=13) of injuries required intensive care unit admission. Our study highlights the urgent need for substantive policy measures to help protect youth against the risks associated with vaping products.


epidemiology; toxicology; adolescent health

