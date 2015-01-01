Abstract

This paper is on a pedestrian collision avoidance system for low speed autonomous shuttles based on Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) communication. When pedestrians cannot be detected using line-of-sight sensors like camera, radar and LIDAR, V2P communication with the Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) enabled pedestrian smartphone is used to detect and localize them through the in-vehicle DSRC radio used for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication. The vehicle, then, either stops or, if possible, goes around the pedestrian in a socially acceptable manner using the elastic band method for locally modifying the vehicle trajectory in real time. The elastic band method of collision avoidance is modified for fast real time execution in this paper. Along with model-in-the-loop simulations, a hardware-in-the-loop simulator using an automated driving vehicle model in the high fidelity vehicle dynamics simulation program Carsim Real Time with Sensors and Traffic with two DSRC modems emulating the vehicle and pedestrian communications is introduced and used in this paper as a prerequisite to real world experiments. Both stationary and moving pedestrians are considered in the model and hardware-in-the-loop simulations. Two real world experiments are also presented to demonstrate the V2P based avoidance of crashes between low speed autonomous shuttles and pedestrians.

