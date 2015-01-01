Abstract

A previously developed and validated 6-year-old (6YO) Finite Element (FE) human head model was used to evaluate the biomechanical performance of a new bicycle helmet design for children. The cushion structure of the new helmet design is made of honeycomb paperboard and corrugated paperboard instead of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam. Simulation results showed that the EPS foam helmet can effectively resist external shocks in a short period. However, based on biomechanical responses of the 6YO head model, honeycomb and corrugated paperboard helmets also had a promising cushioning performance. From the drop test of the head-helmet model simulations, the effects of paperboard thickness and material parameters on the helmet protection efficiency were further investigated. It was concluded that the EPS foam helmet can be replaced with honeycomb/corrugated paperboard helmets which are made of more environmental friendly manufacturing materials.



Keywords: bicycle helmet model; human head model; injury biomechanics; corrugated; honeycomb.

Language: en