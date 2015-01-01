Abstract

Handlebar hernia is a type of traumatic abdominal wall hernia caused by the impact of a bicycle handlebar against the abdominal wall. A good anamnesis and physical examination are important for the correct diagnosis, and ultrasonography is an accessible tool in the emergency department for imaging confirmation. We describe a case of an 11-year-old girl who presented to the emergency department after an abdominal trauma caused by a handlebar. Ultrasonography revealed an abdominal wall defect with herniation of omentum and bowel loops. Conservative management was initially established, followed by surgical treatment due to persistent symptoms.

Language: en