|
Citation
|
Corazza MV, D'Alessandro D, Di Mascio P, Moretti L. J. Traffic Transp. Eng. Engl. Ed. 2020; 7(5): 715-727.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Periodical Offices of Chang'an University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Home-to-school routes are very sensitive areas: they represent, for children, a learning tool for their everyday activities, but if poorly designed, maintained and equipped they can expose them to traffic risks. Sidewalks' inappropriate level of service and poor maintenance, especially, are main factors contributing to walking unsuitability, thus to poor comfort and safety levels for young pedestrians, and more in general for all the vulnerable non-motorized road users.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Home-to-school routes; Pedestrians; Road safety; Sidewalks; Traffic engineering