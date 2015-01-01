SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gasser B. Praxis 2020; 109(14): 1121-1126.

(Copyright © 2020, Hans Huber)

10.1024/1661-8157/a003504

33109002

Injuries from Falls in Backcountry Skiing - an Analysis from the Swiss Alps Abstract. Ski mountaineering is becoming increasingly popular. In addition to positive aspects, there are also dangers involved whereby falls must be mentioned particularly. Using the central register of the SAC (Swiss Alpine Club), a total of 756 male and 593 female cases of falls in the ten-year period from 2009-2018 were analyzed using the NACA score and case reports. It was found that around 90 % of the analyzed cases in women concerned the lower extremity with the knee (55 %) as the most common localization. Similarly, in men around two thirds were affected by the lower extremity, with the knee being the most common location with around 43 %. This could be caused by an unoptimized binding behavior, which is why it is recommended not to set the bindings too hard and to test the correct release behavior regularly.


knee injury; blessure du genou; fixation du ski; Knieverletzung; NACA-Score; Ski alpinisme; ski binding; Ski mountaineering; Skibindung; Skitourengehen

