Citation
Baschera D, Lawless A, Roeters R, Frysch CWS, Zellweger R. Acta Neurochir. (Wien) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33113011
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Head and face injuries are the second most frequently reported injuries among bicyclists. Recently, helmet usage has increased, and in some countries, helmet laws have been introduced. However, subsequent changes in the incidence and severity of traumatic brain injury (TBI) are unknown, and data on neurosurgical interventions are lacking. Therefore, we analyzed a cohort of bicyclists with TBI, in a state with an enforced helmet law, and compared our results with the available literature.
Language: en
Keywords
Traumatic brain injury; Helmet; Bicycle accidents; Head trauma