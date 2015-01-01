Abstract

Cell phone use while driving is becoming a key problem in traffic safety as it causes visual-manual distraction and has been linked to increases in crash rates. The use of hand-held phones has been banned in several countries, yet research comparing the safety of hands-free phone use with hand-held has produced inconsistent results. Analysis of specific phone use characteristics could help move this traffic safety problem toward a solution, but few studies have considered the influence on driving performance of specific sets of phone use characteristics in combination with other factors such as driving context and driver demographic characteristics. The main objective of this paper is therefore to identify and analyze these factors to determine their effects on driving performance indicators such as speed changes. To this end, 1244 phone events were collected from 52 drivers from the Shanghai Naturalistic Driving Study (SH-NDS), the first naturalistic driving data in China. Because subtasks within a phone event may cause different visual-manual distractions, a hierarchical coding structure for phone events was built. A total of 5662 eyes-off-road (EOR) cases and 4237 subtasks were extracted. The results showed that on average, the participating drivers used the phone for 6.08 % of their driving time; for 17 % of phone use time, drivers used both hands to manipulate the phone; and their average EOR time was 3.16 s, which is equivalent to driving blindly for 22.82 m at an average speed of 7.22 m/s, or 26 km/hr. The effect of phone use on driving performance, including speed, headway, and lane offset, was analyzed with ANOVA.



RESULTS showed that standard deviations (SD) of all three parameters were significantly lower during phone periods than during baseline periods. The speed SD during phone use was 0.95 lower than baseline, the headway SD was 2.48 lower, and the absolute lane offset SD was 685.72 lower than baseline. These lower SDs indicate that drivers operated their vehicles with less fluctuation during phone use. While we were unable to find similar differences in mean speed and mean headway, mean lane offset was also significantly lower with phone use than without. A decision tree was developed to identify the factors influencing driver speed change.



RESULTS showed that drivers increased, decreased, or maintained speed depending on the type and duration of phone tasks, the duration of the trip, and the type of roadway. Greater understanding of the specific aspects of phone use and their influences on driver distraction and performance will permit the development of more effective countermeasures, including legislation, enforcement, blocking technologies, social norms education, and sending Do Not Disturb messages to callers, all of which will be required to mitigate continued deaths and injuries from phone use while driving.

