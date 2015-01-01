Abstract

Most adolescents presenting to community mental health centers have one or more comorbidities (internalizing, externalizing, and substance use problems). We evaluated an integrated family-based outpatient treatment for adolescents (OPT-A) that can be delivered in a community mental health center by a single therapist. A sample of 134 youth/families were randomized to receive OPT-A or usual services, delivered at the same public sector mental health center. Repeated, multi-informant assessments occurred through 18-months post-baseline. At baseline, the sample displayed low internalizing symptoms, moderate substance use, and high externalizing problems. Compared to usual services, OPT-A had effects on abstinence rates, retention, motivation, parent involvement, and satisfaction, but not on internalizing or externalizing problems. While OPT-A achieved some key improvements for youth who present to community mental health centers, and families were satisfied with treatment, continued work is necessary to examine treatments for comorbidity while balancing treatment feasibility and complex strategies to boost treatment effectiveness.

