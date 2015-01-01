|
Citation
|
Manthey J, Kalke J, Rehm J, Rosenkranz M, Verthein U. F1000Res. 2020; 9: e201.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, F1000 Research)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32789008 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: New approaches are required to slow down or reverse increasing trends of levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabis-attributable hospitalizations in Germany. Legal access to cannabis may constitute one viable effective policy response; however, available evidence does not suffice to inform a regulation model for Germany. The proposed study aims to reduce harm for cannabis users through legal access to herbal cannabis through pharmacies. Protocol: A quasi-experimental study comparing cannabis users with legal access to herbal cannabis (Berlin, intervention group) to those without legal access (Hamburg, control group) (total N=698). As the primary outcome, we hypothesize that: 1) illegal THC consumption will reduce by at least 50% in the intervention group and 2) total THC exposure in the intervention group will be reduced by at least 10% lower than that of the control group, taking into account baseline values. Secondary outcomes comprise measures of frequency of use, THC-impaired driving, and mode of administration. Paired t-tests and multilevel regression models will be performed for statistical analyses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Germany; Cannabis; THC; legal; Marihuana; model study; pharmacy; prohibition