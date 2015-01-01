Abstract

Green space is important for health, yet, objective research on children's use of green space is sparse. This study aimed to objectively assess children's use of green space in both public and private settings during their summer leisure time, using wearable cameras. Images from cameras worn by 74 children were analysed for green space use over 4 days. Children spent an average of ∼1/10 h of leisure time in green space in the summer months, were physically active 68%, and with others 85%, of the time. Green spaces are important places for children's health because they are places they frequent and places where they are physically active and socialize. Wearable cameras provide an effective method for objective assessment of green space use.

