Abstract

While preliminary evidence suggests an association between legal involvement and suicide risk among veterans, no research to date has explored the prevalence and/or correlates of legal involvement among veterans at high risk for suicide. The current study examined the relation of suicide attempt, suicidal ideation, and psychopathology to history of criminal arrest in a sample of 286 veterans at risk for suicide.



RESULTS indicated approximately half (47%) of at-risk veterans had a history of arrest. Inconsistent with hypotheses, arrest history was not associated with history of suicide attempt, current suicidal ideation, or severity of psychopathological symptoms. Arrest history was, however, associated with diagnoses of substance use disorder and antisocial personality disorder in this high-suicide risk sample. Further, likelihood of an antisocial personality disorder diagnosis was associated with higher frequency of past arrests. Taken together, results indicate that many veterans at risk for suicide have a history of arrest, and at-risk veterans with such history likely have a specific pattern of psychopathology, including antisocial personality traits and substance use. As such, legal status and history of justice involvement may be important considerations when assessing suicide risk and management of this high-risk population. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

