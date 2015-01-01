|
Trendl A, Stewart N, Mullett TL. Soc. Sci. Med. 2020; 268: e113457.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33126102
Domestic abuse is increasingly recognised as a serious public health concern worldwide. Previous research has suggested a link between national football (soccer) tournaments and domestic abuse. While hypothesized to be a significant factor, the role alcohol plays in this relationship has not yet been explored quantitatively. In this study, using 10 years' worth of crime data (from 2010 to 2019) from the second largest police force in England (West Midlands Police), we explored the effect of England draws, losses, and wins in national football tournaments on the number of alcohol and non-alcohol-related domestic abuse cases reported to the police.
Alcohol; Domestic abuse; Football