Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While electronic cigarette (EC) use is rapidly increasing among asthmatic adolescents, little is known about the links between EC use and depression or suicidality. We assessed associated factors for depression and suicidality in asthmatic adolescents with experience of EC use.



METHODS: We analyzed the data from the 11th to 13th Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Surveys, which were completed from 2015 to 2017. Data were obtained from a stratified, multistage, clustered sample. Students supplied 'yes or no' answers to questions about previous asthma diagnosis by a doctor. Associated factors for depression and suicidality were evaluated by logistic regression models after controlling for potential confounding factors. We targeted 203336 adolescents, and 195847 completed the survey.



RESULTS: The proportion of asthma among the respondents was 8.9%. The rate of experience of EC use was higher among asthmatic respondents than non-asthmatic respondents (10.3% vs 8.6%). Asthmatic respondents with experience of EC use had a much higher proportion of negative mental health states including depression and suicidality than subjects without EC experience. In our adjusted models, perception of stress was most strongly associated with depression (adjusted odds ratio, AOR=4.79; 95% CI: 4.12-5.58), and perception of unhappiness was most strongly associated with suicidal ideation (AOR=5.24; 95% CI: 4.51-6.09) and suicide attempt (AOR=4.37; 95% CI: 3.36-5.69).



CONCLUSIONS: Many Korean asthmatic adolescents with experience of EC use report relatively high depression and suicidal behaviors. A multidisciplinary approach, including psychological help, may be required to prevent suicide among this population, especially those who report associated factors.

