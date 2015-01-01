|
Citation
|
Sohail H, Kollanus V, Tiittanen P, Schneider A, Lanki T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(21): e7892.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33126485
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is a lack of knowledge concerning the effects of ambient heat exposure on morbidity in Northern Europe. Therefore, this study aimed to evaluate the relationships of daily summertime temperature and heatwaves with cardiorespiratory hospital admissions in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Finland.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
public health; cardiovascular diseases; time series; climate change; ambient temperature; heat; heatwave; hospital admissions; respiratory diseases; summer months