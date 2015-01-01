|
Sarkar S, Choudhury S, Islam N, Chowdhury MSJH, Chowdhury MTI, Baker MR, Baker SN, Kumar H. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2020; 14: e567177.
33132880 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: The ability to stop the execution of a movement in response to an external cue requires intact executive function. The effect of psychotropic drugs on movement inhibition is largely unknown. Movement stopping can be estimated by the Stop Signal Reaction Time (SSRT). In a recent publication, we validated an improved measure of SSRT (optimum combination SSRT, ocSSRT). Here we explored how diazepam, which enhances transmission at GABAA receptors, affects ocSSRT.
Diazepam; benzodiazepine; GABA; motor stopping; SSRT