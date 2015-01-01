Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate patterns of health care utilization for sports-related concussions (SRCs) and non-sports-related concussions (NSRCs) among Medicaid-insured children before and after the enactment of Ohio's concussion law in April 2013.



METHODS: We analyzed claim data from the Partners For Kids (PFK) Ohio Medicaid database. Concussion diagnoses were identified between April 1, 2008 and June 30, 2017. We compared frequency of concussions by age and sex across the law period. We evaluated type of health care utilization before and after law enactment using multinomial logistic regression.



RESULTS: Over the 9 year study period, 6157 concussions were included, most of which (70.4%) were NSRCs. The proportion of SRCs increased with age. Among children younger than 5 years old, the majority (96.1%) of concussions were NSRCs. During the post-law period, greater odds of primary care visits than emergency department (ED) visits were observed for both SRCs (OR = 1.53; 95% CI 1.34, 1.75) and NSRCs (OR = 1.73; 95% CI 1.58, 1.90) compared to the pre-law period.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed higher proportions of health care utilization for NSRCs than SRCs in Medicaid insured children and a shift in health care utilization from the ED to primary care in the post-law period. SRCs and NSRCs are likely to have different patterns of health care utilization before and after the enactment of Ohio's concussion law. Our results demonstrate that Ohio's youth concussion law had a quantifiable impact on health care utilization.

