Abstract

BACKGROUND: To examine workplace stressors reported by junior doctors and identify variables associated with adverse mental health outcomes.



METHODS: Cross-sectional analysis of national 2013 survey of Australian doctors focusing on junior medical officers (JMOs) (N = 3,053; 24.9% of total sample). Primary outcomes were caseness of common mental disorder (CMD) and suicidal ideation in the past year.



RESULTS: Perceived level of conflict between study/career and family/personal responsibility (OR=3.76, 95% CI: 2.61-5.43; p<0.01) and sleep deprivation (OR=2.19, 95% CI: 1.46-3.28; p<0.01) were significantly associated with CMD, whilst perceived level of conflict between study/career and family/personal responsibility (OR=3.13, 95% CI: 1.78-5.50; p<0.01) and bullying (OR=2.92, 95% CI: 1.42-6.03; p<0.01) were most strongly associated with suicidal ideation in adjusted models.



CONCLUSION: This study identifies modifiable workplace variables that are influential in junior doctors' mental health, and in doing so, provides meaningful evidence-informed targets for future interventions to prevent suicide and mental disorder in this population. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en