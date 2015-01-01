Abstract

BACKGROUND: Atractylis gummifera L. is a poisonous thistle plant that grows in the Mediterranean regions especially in northern Africa like Morocco and southern Europe. It has been used frequently to treat some diseases in traditional medicine, and its ingestion is a common cause of fatal poisoning. Here, we report 3 death cases in children after accidental ingestion of the Atractylis gummifer L.



CASES REPORTS: We report 3 cases of death in children after accidental ingestion of the poisonous plant Atractylis gummifer L. The poisoned children were admitted to hospital in deteriorated general state with clinical symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, epigastric, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, followed by coma. However, they died a few hours later. The postmortem investigations were performed, and the diagnosis of Atractylis gummifer L. poisoning was confirmed by toxicological examination (chromatography), the latter showed the presence of atractyloside (potassium atractylate), a toxic compound of the plant Atractylis gummifera L.Atractylis gummifer L. poisoning was discussed with review through the literature.



CONCLUSIONS: Through the presented cases, we show that Atractylis gummifera L. poisoning remains a health problem that involves children in Morocco, where the plant grows spontaneously. Thus, teaching children to recognize dangerous plants will be helpful to prevent accidental ingestion.

Language: en