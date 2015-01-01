Abstract

Past research has supported the positive association between prosuicide attitudes and suicidal behavior. The aim of the present study was to determine the factor structure of adolescents' attitudes toward suicide and to explore correlates associated with their attitudes. A questionnaire was distributed to 1292 adolescents at eight middle schools to assess their demographic information, clinical variables, and attitudes toward suicide. After factor analysis, we reached a four-factor solution of the attitudes toward suicide. Significantly more females, nonreligious adolescents, those with a lower socioeconomic status, those with higher levels of depressive symptoms, and those with a history of suicidal ideation/plans had more understanding attitudes toward suicide. Depressive adolescents were also more permissive and believed that suicides were unpreventable and that loneliness led to suicide. In conclusion, adolescents' attitudes toward suicide were significantly associated with not only various sociodemographic correlates but also the severity of depressive symptoms and their own experiences of suicidality.

Language: en