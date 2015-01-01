Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mandibular fractures are one of the most common types of facial fractures, the treatment of which can be delayed due to the severity of the trauma resulting in an increase of complications; thus, early evaluation of trauma severity at the time of visit is important. In South Korea, trauma patients are triaged and intensively treated in designated regional trauma centers. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between trauma severity and mandibular fracture patterns.



METHODS: A medical records review was performed on patients who visited the regional trauma center at our hospital for mandibular fracture between 2009 and 2018. Epidemiologic data and mandibular fracture patterns were analyzed and compared with the conventional facial injury severity scale (FISS).



RESULTS: Among 73 patients, 51 were classified as non-severe trauma patients and 22 as severe trauma patients. A higher trauma severity was associated with older age (odds ratio [OR], 1.164; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.057-1.404) and lower risk was associated with fractures located in the angle (OR, 0.001; 95% CI, 0-0.022), condylar process (OR, 0.001; 95% CI, 0-0.28), and coronoid process (OR, 0.004; 95% CI, 0-0.985). The risk was lower when the injury mechanism was a pedestrian traffic accident (OR, 0.004; 95% CI, 0-0.417) or fall (OR, 0.004; 95% CI, 0-0.663) compared with an in-car traffic accident. Higher FISS (OR, 1.503; 95% CI, 1.155-2.049) was associated with a higher trauma severity. The proposed model was found to predict the trauma severity better than the model using FISS (p< 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Age, location of mandibular fractures, and injury mechanism showed significant relationships with the trauma severity. Epidemiologic data and patterns of mandibular fractures could predict the trauma severity better than FISS.

