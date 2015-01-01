Abstract

The objective of this study was to describe the profile of bicycle users, their perceived difficulty to cycle, and the most frequent trip origins and destinations in Aracaju, Northeast Brazil. Our cross-sectional study sampled 1001 participants and we collected information through structured interviews. Aged ≥15 years, participants were residents of all Aracaju's neighborhoods and used a bicycle for commuting to work or for leisure. We observed that bicycle users in Aracaju are predominantly employed male subjects, aged between 18 and 40 years, and were the heads of their households. Most of the them reported "work" as the main reason for their bicycle trips and, "health" and "practicality" aspects as their main motivations for using bicycles. In general, the neighborhoods in the north and center of the city were identified as the most difficult for cycling, and the easiest trips occurred in places with cycle paths. As a conclusion of this study, we reaffirm the need for intersectoral actions that create favorable environments for active commuting and more sustainable cities.

