Gervasi M, Gobbi E, Natalucci V, Amatori S, Perroni F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(21): e7989.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
33143161
BACKGROUND: During the first Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix of 2020, following a serious accident involving the riders J. Zarco and F. Morbidelli, Morbidelli's riderless bike cartwheeled across turn 3, narrowly missing V. Rossi and M. Viñales by just a few centimeters. As is the case with ordinary traffic accidents, analyzing the dynamics of motorcycle racing accidents can help improve safety; however, to date, the literature lacks studies that analyze the causes and severity of such accidents. Hence, the purpose of this study was to analyze the main causes that led to the accident at the 2020 Austrian MotoGp Grand Prix, to quantify the speeds and distances of the bikes and riders involved, and to hypothesize several alternative scenarios using a low-cost method.
accident; safety; collision; MotoGP; video analysis