|
Citation
|
Alnasser S, Hussain SM, Alnughaymishi IM, Alnuqaydan AM. Toxicol. Rep. 2020; 7: 1438-1442.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33145179 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Poisoning has become a widespread and dangerous phenomenon worldwide. The purpose of our study was to determine and analyze the pattern of poisoning cases induced with food, drugs, and chemicals reported to the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health in Qassim province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The study also evaluated the correlation of demographic variables such as age, type of toxicity and geographical distribution associated with poisoning in Qassim province.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidental poisoning; Acute poisoning; Analgesic intoxication; Household exposure; Insecticides; Qassim region.