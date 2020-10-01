Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poisoning has become a widespread and dangerous phenomenon worldwide. The purpose of our study was to determine and analyze the pattern of poisoning cases induced with food, drugs, and chemicals reported to the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health in Qassim province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The study also evaluated the correlation of demographic variables such as age, type of toxicity and geographical distribution associated with poisoning in Qassim province.



Methods: This retrospective cross-sectional study was performed on 381 cases of poisoning. The data was collected from Jan 2017 to Dec 2017 and revealed that out of 381 cases, 120 have food poisoning (65 % females and 35 % males), 180 have drug poisoning (55.56 % females and 44.44 % males), whereas 81 cases have chemical poisoning (41.98 % female and 58.02 % male). Data were statistically analyzed using SPSS/PC statistical package.



The study revealed that the most common agents involved in acute poisoning were drugs (47.25 %), especially analgesics such as Paracetamol (Acetaminophen), followed by antipsychotic drugs. Food poisoning was the second acute poisoning with (31.40 %). Finally, chemical poisoning involved in acute poisoning with 21.20 % of cases reported household products accomplished strongest bleach (chlorines)(Clorox®) and insecticides were the secondary source for chemical poisoning.

Language: en