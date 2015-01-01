Abstract

This study aimed to evaluate the association between binge drinking and drunk driving among the Thai population. Data in 2007, 2011, and 2017 of the Thai National surveys on Tobacco and Alcohol Consumption were analyzed. The household surveys collected information from the population, aged >15 years, using a face-to-face interview. There were 89 002 current drinkers from the 3 waves of surveys. About 40% reported drunk driving in the past 12 months. Binge drinking accounted for 17.3%, 17.8%, and 42.8% of the current drinkers in 2007, 2011, and 2017, respectively. The prevalence of drunk driving also increased from 36.6% to 57.7% over the 10-year period. Both occasional binge drinkers and regular binge drinkers showed about twice the risk of drunk driving (range of odds ratios [ORs] from 1.81; 95% confidence interval [95% CI] = 1.71-1.92 to OR 2.96; 95% CI = 2.64-3.31), compared with non-binge drinkers, and these OR increased by drinking frequency.

Language: en