|
Citation
|
Canetto SS, Antonelli P, Ciccotti A, Dèttore D, Lamis DA. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33151088
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) youth are more likely to report suicidal thoughts and/or behavior (STB) than heterosexual youth. The elevated suicidality of LGB youth is not fully accounted for by sexual-minority stress, according to a meta-analysis. A less-tested explanation is that suicidality has become an expected idiom of LGB youth distress. This explanation is consistent with suicide script theory and evidence that suicidal behavior is most likely when it is relatively acceptable. Aims: Building on suicide script theory and evidence, two studies were designed: one of LGB youth attitudes about suicidal behavior, and the other of LGB youth attitudes about suicidal individuals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
youth; cultural scripts of suicide; lesbian/gay/bisexual; suicidal; suicide attitudes