Cloutier MS, Beaulieu E, Fridman L, Macpherson AK, Hagel BE, Howard AW, Churchill T, Fuselli P, Macarthur C, Rothman L. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33148798
AIM: To undertake a comprehensive review of the best available evidence related to risk factors for child pedestrian motor vehicle collision (PMVC), as well as identification of established and emerging prevention strategies.
child; pedestrian; speed; driver; environmental modification; motor vehicle - non traffic