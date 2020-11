Abstract

Many collegiate athletes use scooters and mopeds for transportation, and they are at greater risk for head injury without helmets.



OBJECTIVE: Investigate college athletes' reasons for wearing/not wearing helmets while riding a scooter or moped. Participants, Methods: 125 Division I athletes across five teams (two with helmet mandates) completed a cross sectional survey on rates and attitudes about helmet use on scooters or mopeds.



RESULTS: Helmet use on mandated vs non-mandated teams was 100% vs 3.6% (OR 1141; 95% CI 56.97, 22,850). For the question, "if you do not wear a helmet, what might make you change your mind and wear one?", players most commonly wrote in a law or coaches' rule (57%).



CONCLUSIONS: A coach's rule is associated with a higher rate of helmet use in collegiate athletes, and athletes primarily report a rule or law as the reason they would wear a helmet on a scooter or moped.

