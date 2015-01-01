Abstract

OBJECTIVE:Mixed-Martial-Arts(MMA) has witnessed a rapid growth over the recent years. The aim of this study is to explore the patterns and trends of head injuries in MMA.



DESIGN:Descriptive epidemiological study. Setting: Ringside physician reports of the Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) fights between 2016 and 2019(inclusive) were screened. Data was extracted from the Nevada State Athletic Commission(NSAC) database. Play-by-play video analysis was also conducted. Participants: UFC fighters involved in fights sanctioned by the NSAC, between 2016 and the end of 2019(N=816). Independent Variables: Sex, location of head injury, type of head injury, injury mechanism, number of significant head strikes, type of finish, and weight division. Main Outcome Measures: Head injury rates were calculated. A one-way analysis of variance(ANOVA) was used to explore any statistically significant differences between injury rates of different locations, types and ways of finish. An independent t-test was used to determine whether any significant differences existed between the two sexes, and a Joinpoint regression analysis was used to determine the statistical significance of the trends of head injury rates across different weight divisions. P-values<0.05 were considered significant(95% CI).



RESULTS: A total of 288 head injuries in 408 fights were recorded during our study period. Head injury rate constituted 35 injuries per 100 athletic-exposures(AE) in sanctioned fights. Traumatic brain injuries(TBI) were the most common type of injury, with a rate of 16per100AE, significantly greater than that of fractures(p=0.003). Males had a head injury rate of 37per100AE, higher than that of females which was 23per100AE. Technical-Knockout(TKO)/Knockout(KO) was the type of finish with the highest rate of head injuries, significantly greater than that of decision or submission(p<0.001). In general, head injury rates were higher as weight divisions increased.



CONCLUSION: Head injuries are prevalent in MMA. Preventive measures need to be implemented to ensure fighter safety and limit injury risk.

Language: en