Burnette EM, Grodin EN, Ghahremani DG, Galvan A, Kohno M, Ray LA, London ED. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33153830
BACKGROUND: Risky decision-making is an important facet of addiction. Individuals with alcohol dependence show abnormalities in gambling and other risk-taking tasks. In one such measure, the Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART), participants sequentially choose to pump a virtual balloon to increase potential reward while the risk of explosion increases, or to cash-out and take earnings. In a prior study, alcohol-dependent participants differed from controls in brain activation during decision-making on the BART, but the relationship between risk/reward magnitude and brain activation was not studied, nor were participants compared to controls. Here we compared the degree to which risk and magnitude of reward influenced brain activation in alcohol-dependent participants vs. controls during decision-making on the BART.
Alcohol use disorder; fMRI; BART; Prefrontal cortex; Risk-taking