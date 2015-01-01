|
Yoshioka E, Hanley SJB, Sato Y, Saijo Y. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33159535
PURPOSE: There are notable geographic variations in incidence rates of suicide both in Japan and globally. Previous studies have found that rurality/urbanity shapes intra-regional differences in suicide mortality, and suicide risk associated with rurality can vary significantly by gender and age. This study aimed to examine spatial patterning of and rural-urban differences in suicide mortality by gender and age group across 1887 municipalities in Japan between 2009 and 2017.
Suicide; Bayesian hierarchical models; Spatial analysis; Geographical variation; Level of rurality/urbanity