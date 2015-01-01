Abstract

Depression is common among patients with neurologic disorders, and it has long been considered more difficult to treat than depression in the general population. In this review, the authors consider challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of depression among patients with stroke, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. For each disorder, the authors discuss the epidemiology and time course of depression as well as review the physiologic and psychological etiologies of depression. In addition, for each disorder, they review screening tools and diagnostic considerations, including differential diagnosis; discuss etiological factors, both neurobiological and psychological; and assess evidence for various depression treatments, including pharmacologic, psychosocial, and neuromodulatory therapies. The evidence suggests that depression is common among patients with neurologic disorders and that it is crucial for general psychiatrists to provide treatment for this population.

Language: en