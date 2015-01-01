Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the severity of dementia progresses over time, cognition and motor functions such as muscle strength, balance, and gait are disturbed, and they eventually increase the risk of fall in patients with dementia.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the relationship between the fall risk and cognition, motor function, functional ability, and depression in older adults with dementia.



METHODS: Seventy-four older adults diagnosed with dementia were recruited. Clinical measurements included the Fall Risk Scale by Huh (FSH), Korean version of the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE-K), hand grip strength (HGS), Tinetti Performance Oriented Mobility Assessment (POMA), 10-m walk test (10-MWT), Korean version of the Modified Barthel Index (MBI-K), and the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS).



RESULTS: The MMSE-K was significantly correlated with the FSH, HGS, and the MBI-K, and FSH was significantly correlated with all of the other outcome measures. In particular, the MMSE-K, HGS, POMA, and the MBI-K were negatively correlated with fall history among the FHS sub-items. Additionally, the MMSE sub-item, attention/concentration was associated with the FSH, HGS, POMA, and the MBI-K.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that falling is significantly related to impaired cognition, reduced muscle strength, impaired balance, gait, and activities of daily living abilities, and depression in older adults with dementia.

Language: en