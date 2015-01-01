Abstract

In 2005-2018, marked decreasing of morbidity of trauma, intoxications and other outcomes of impact of external causes in the Russian Federation was registered. In the Ural Federal Okrug, the rate of decreasing was the lowest and made up to 1.3%. In the subjects of the Federal District, the highest rates are registered in the Kurgan and Chelyabinsk Oblast. In 2010-2017, mortality from external causes decreased most intensively in the North Western Federal Okrug - up to 40.6% and least intensively in the South Federal Okrug up to 28.4%. The mortality of traffic accidents decreased most markedly up to 2.1 times from 22.4 to 10.5 cases per 100 thousand of the population. There is decreasing in indices of traumatism and trauma mortality in most territories of the Russian Federation. In recent years, slowdown of this trend is present that testifies the necessity of further development of measures targeting organization of medical care of the injured based on organization of traumatological centers for all injured, and not only those ones of traffic accidents.

Language: ru