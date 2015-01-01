Abstract

The article analyzes the demographic situation in the Republic of Dagestan and presents analysis of indices of population mortality and life expectancy. It is established that number of deaths per 1000 people of the Republic of Dagestan is one of the lowest not only in the Northern Caucasus, but in the country at large. At the same time, high mortality indices are determined in elder age groups both in Dagestan and on average in Russia. The main causes of death in the Republic of Dagestan are diseases of circulatory system and respiratory system, neoplasms, accidents, poisoning and traumas, which account almost three quarters of all cases of deaths. However, mortality indices in Dagestan from diseases of circulatory system, neoplasms, digestive system diseases, infectious and parasitic diseases are significantly lower as compared to the national average level. In Dagestan, one of the highest indices of life expectancy is observed as compared with other subjects of the Russian Federation (2nd place in the Russian Federation) - on 6 years exceeding the national average level (in males, difference in values ​​of indicator amounted to 7.5 years). In Dagestan, during analyzed period, life expectancy at birth increased more than on 5 years.

Language: ru