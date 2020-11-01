|
Miyamoto M, Noma M, Ishii J, Yoshihara S. J. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
A one-year-old girl presented to our emergency room with lip swelling after biting the fruit of a wild plant. The plant was identified as Arisaema serratum through an internet search based on the photo taken by the guardian ( Figure, A). Her vital signs were normal. Physical examination revealed swelling and redness of the lower lip and erosion of the inner side of the lip ( Figure, B). The pharyngeal findings were normal, and it was unlikely that the patient had swallowed A. serratum. To relieve symptoms, she was treated with a topical wash with cold milk. Blood and urinalysis findings were normal; however, she was admitted to the hospital due to pain and feeding difficulty.
Arisaema serratum; Mucositis; Plant poisoning