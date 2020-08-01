|
Citation
|
Zeller R, Williamson A, Friswell R. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 74: 15-29.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Both sleep- and task-related factors are thought to contribute to driver fatigue, with each factor individually associated with deteriorated driving performance. However, the relative and combined effects of these factors in the context of monotonous driving have not been well studied. This study (N = 60) investigated lateral and longitudinal vehicle control, subjective fatigue and physiological response (EEG) during three 10-minute periods of time-on-task spread across a monotonous, 2-hour simulator drive. Level of physiological sleep-need was manipulated between participants by varying the instructed time spent in bed on the night before testing (≤5h or ≥ 8 h). In addition, half of the participants in each sleep group read the applicable speed limit from periodic roadside signs whereas the others performed an arithmetic calculation, displayed on the signs, to determine the speed limit. This task manipulation has been demonstrated to reduce performance decrements over time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driver fatigue; Monotony; Sleep restriction; Time-on-task