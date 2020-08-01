Abstract

Both sleep- and task-related factors are thought to contribute to driver fatigue, with each factor individually associated with deteriorated driving performance. However, the relative and combined effects of these factors in the context of monotonous driving have not been well studied. This study (N = 60) investigated lateral and longitudinal vehicle control, subjective fatigue and physiological response (EEG) during three 10-minute periods of time-on-task spread across a monotonous, 2-hour simulator drive. Level of physiological sleep-need was manipulated between participants by varying the instructed time spent in bed on the night before testing (≤5h or ≥ 8 h). In addition, half of the participants in each sleep group read the applicable speed limit from periodic roadside signs whereas the others performed an arithmetic calculation, displayed on the signs, to determine the speed limit. This task manipulation has been demonstrated to reduce performance decrements over time.



RESULTS demonstrated effects of time-on-task and sleep need on self-report ratings, an effect of time-on-task on EEG indices, and an interaction of sleep-need and time-on-task on an EEG index of mental workload and on the lateral control measure of driving performance. There were no significant effects on the measure of speed variability. These results confirm that both sleep-need and time-on-task negatively affect driver state, and that time-on-task decrements in driver performance can occur in the absence of heightened sleep-need.



RESULTS also suggest that drivers with heightened sleep-need could protect their performance for a short time, perhaps by exerting effort to compensate for reduced capacity. The secondary task did not counteract declining performance.

Language: en