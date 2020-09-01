|
Humagain P, Singleton PA. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 74: 458-470.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
The "teleportation test" is a unique question--used in some travel behavior research since the 2000s--to examine individuals' perceptions towards travel time and affinities for travel. It gives people a hypothetical choice between teleporting or spending some time traveling. All studies (using different methods, including focus groups, interviews, and questionnaires) have consistently reported high teleportation preferences (about 70%). Yet, few correlates of teleportation preferences (especially sociodemographic and perceptual characteristics) have been investigated. Using data from an online questionnaire of 648 commuters in Portland, Oregon, this study investigated factors affecting individuals' teleportation preferences. While generally representative of the area's commuters, the sample did have higher shares of high-income workers and people using active modes or transit. Overall, 62% of respondents preferred to teleport than to spend some time commuting.
Commuting; Ideal travel time; Positive utility of travel; Teleportation test; Travel time