Abstract

Probabilistic yielding behavior is commonly observed at permitted left-turn signalized intersections in China. Nevertheless, its impact on traffic capacity has not been explored in existing research. The uniqueness of this traffic operation is that neither left-turn traffic nor through traffic holds an absolute priority. Based on queuing theory, this research developed an analytical capacity model that took into account the probabilistic priority phenomenon at permitted left-turn signals. To validate the developed capacity model, stochastic simulations with different combinations of left-turn traffic yielding rates and through-traffic flow rates were performed. It was found that modeling results from the analytical model precisely matched the stochastic simulation results. In comparison with traditional capacity estimation models that assumed through traffic holds an absolute priority, this research revealed that when through-traffic flow rate is around 1000 vehicles per hour (vph), the capacity of left-turn traffic increased from 233 vph to 536 vph when left-turn traffic yielding rates decrease from 1 to 0.2; whereas when left-turn traffic yielding rates decreased from 0.2 to 0, left-turn capacity increased sharply to 1200 vehicles per hour (vph). In this regard, it is critical to take into account the probabilistic left-turn yield behavior when developing permitted left-turn signal warrants.

Language: en