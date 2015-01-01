Abstract

To date, the effectiveness of light emitting diode (LED)-embedded pedestrian crossing signs is not understood, despite such signs being installed and used at pedestrian crossings. A recent study by Texas Department of Transportation focused on examining driver yield rates, a surrogate safety measure, for signs installed across the state. A total of 13 sites were sampled and field observations and video footage were recorded at each site for a total of 681 staged crossings. The driver yield rate ranged from 5% to 88%, with an average of 40%, indicating that other factors affect the effectiveness of the signs. Statistical modeling results supported this finding with the main contributors to driver yield rates being vehicle volume, measured at 1 min before the staged pedestrian crossing (converted to an hourly volume for the model), operational speed (85th percentile), deviation from 12-ft lane width, and presence of sidewalk. High hourly volume, speeds 45 mph and greater, lack of sidewalks, and 12-ft lanes (no deviation from baseline 12-ft lane width) were found to affect yield probability adversely. Based on the findings from this study, LED-embedded signs would be a suitable candidate treatment at sites with sidewalks, lower operating speeds and traffic volumes, and narrow lanes. Lastly, a comparison between driver yield rates for rectangular rapid flashing beacons, pedestrian hybrid beacons, and LED-embedded signs for various posted speed limits demonstrated that, of the three treatments, LED-embedded signs have the lowest driver yield rates, especially for higher posted speed limits.

