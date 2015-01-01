Abstract

BACKGROUND: There have been numerous studies on the associations between psychosocial work factors and mental health, but very few of them explored the cumulative effects of these factors. The objectives were to study the associations between multiple occupational exposures and two common mental disorders, major depressive episode (MDE) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), among employees in France.



METHODS: The data came from the 2016 French National Working Conditions Survey based on a representative sample of 20,430 employees (8579 men and 11,851 women) aged 15-65 years. MDE and GAD were assessed using the MINI (Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview) standardized diagnostic interview. Occupational exposures included 21 psychosocial work factors grouped into five dimensions, four factors related to working time/hours, and four physical work exposures. Logistic regression modeling for weighted data was performed to evaluate the associations of occupational exposures with MDE and GAD in men and women separately.



RESULTS: The prevalence of MDE and GAD was higher among women (8.6% and 8.7%, respectively) than among men (4.3% and 4.6%). Most psychosocial work factors were associated with MDE and/or GAD. A linear increase in the risk of MDE/GAD with the number of psychosocial work factors was found for each dimension, except workplace violence. The risk of MDE also increased linearly with multiple physical work exposures.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results showed that a wide variety of occupational exposures were associated with clinical depression and anxiety, and that the risk of disease increased with multiple exposures to psychosocial and physical factors at work.

