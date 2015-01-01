Abstract

The article examines numerically and theoretically the effects of room aspect ratio on the fire smoke filling process. It aims to evaluate the two-zone models used in fire safety engineering to predict the smoke filling times. Using Fire Dynamics Simulator, numerical simulations are performed and compared to a simplified zone model. The results show that the two-zone model overestimates the smoke filling time in the case of a compartment with a large surface area. To improve the predictions of two-zone models, simple correlations are established for the duration of the phenomena occurring before the formation of a two-layer stratification in a fire compartment. These new correlations allow the zone model to be significantly improved.

Language: en